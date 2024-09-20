Pop-punk Disney covers album debuts at #1 on 'Billboard''s Kid Albums chart

A Whole New Sound, featuring pop-punk acts like Yellowcard, Simple Plan and New Found Glory putting their spin on classic songs from Disney movies, is now the #1 children's album in the country.

The album, which also features Plain White T's, We the Kings, Bowling for Soup, Mayday Parade and Boys Like Girls, has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Kid Albums chart, as well as its Compilation Albums chart.

A Whole New Sound came out Sept. 6 as a digital download; it's out on vinyl on Oct. 4. Some of the songs included on the record are "Let It Go," "You've Got a Friend In Me," "Part of Your World," "A Whole New World," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "You'll Be in My Heart."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.