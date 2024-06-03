Pixies release new song "You're So Impatient" & "Que Sera Sera" cover

Pixies have released a new song called "You're So Impatient" alongside a cover of the '50s standard "Que Sera Sera."

"'You're So Impatient' is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: there's this guy, there's this gal, there's this tug-of-love dynamic going on," says frontman Black Francis. "But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it's also a very zombie, rock 'n' roll horror movie setting."

"Que Sera Sera," meanwhile, was recorded for the sci-fi horror TV series From.

The tracks mark the first fresh material from the "Where Is My Mind?" outfit to follow their 2022 album, Doggerel, and their first since new bassist Emma Richardson joined the band.

Richardson, who previously played in Band of Skulls, took the place of longtime bassist Paz Lenchantin, who announced her departure from Pixies in March.

You can listen to "You're So Impatient" and "Que Sera Sera" now via digital outlets. They'll be released together on a 7-inch vinyl single July 19.

Pixies are currently on a U.S. tour alongside Modest Mouse and Cat Power.

