Pixies premiere new ﻿﻿'The Night the Zombies﻿ ﻿Came'﻿ track, "Oyster Beds"

Pixies have premiered a new song called "Oyster Beds," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Night the Zombies Came.

"['Oyster Beds' is] a laundry list of things I was painting over the last couple years," says frontman Black Francis. "I took up painting again when we were recording at Rockfield, and I didn't stop."

You can listen to "Oyster Beds" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

The Night the Zombies Came, the follow-up to 2022's Doggerel, is due out Oct. 25. It also includes the previously released songs "Chicken" and "You're So Impatient."

