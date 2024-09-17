Pixies debut new 'The Night the Zombies Came' ﻿song, "Motoroller"

By Josh Johnson

Pixies have debuted a new song called "Motoroller," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Night the Zombies Came.

"This is one of those kinds of songs where there's little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they're not required for the experience," says frontman Black Francis. "You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won't find exactly what the story is, but you'll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there."

You can listen to "Motoroller" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

The Night the Zombies Came, the follow-up to 2022's Doggerel, drops Oct. 25. It also includes the previously released songs "You're So Impatient," "Chicken" and "Oyster Beds."

