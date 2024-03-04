Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin leaves band

Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin has left the band to pursue her own projects.

In a statement published Monday, March 4, the "Where Is My Mind?" outfit says, "We're grateful for Paz's many contributions, and wish her all the very best going forward."

Emma Richardson of Band of Skulls will play bass in Pixies going forward. She'll make her debut with the group on their upcoming European tour, which launches Friday, March 8, followed by a U.S. tour alongside Modest Mouse and Cat Power kicking off in May.

Lenchantin joined Pixies in 2014 in place of Kim Shattuck, who replaced original bassist Kim Deal. Prior to that, she’d played in bands including A Perfect Circle and the Billy Corgan project Zwan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.