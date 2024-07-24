Pixies announce new album, '﻿The Night the Zombies Came'

Pixies have announced a new album called The Night the Zombies Came.

The ninth studio effort from the "Where Is My Mind?" outfit arrives Oct. 25. It's the follow-up to 2022's Doggerel and marks the first Pixies record since bassist Emma Richardson joined the band following the departure of longtime member Paz Lenchantin.

"Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs," frontman Black Francis says of the album. "And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie."

The Night the Zombies Came includes the previously released single "You're So Impatient." A second cut, titled "Chicken," is out now via digital outlets.

Here's the track list for The Night the Zombies Came:

"Primrose"

"You're So Impatient"

"Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)"

"Chicken"

"Hypnotised"

"Johnny Good Man"

"Motoroller"

"I Hear You Mary"

"Oyster Beds"

"Mercy Me"

"Ernest Evans"

"Kings of the Prairie"

"The Vegas Suite"

