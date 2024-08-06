Phoenix teases plans in Paris amid Olympic closing ceremony reports

Phoenix Perform At The Iveagh Gardens Kieran Frost/Redferns (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Phoenix is back in their home country, and just in time for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

That may not be a coincidence, as the French paper Le Parisien is reporting that the "1901" outfit is set to perform during the Aug. 11 festivities.

Phoenix is also adding fuel to that Olympic flame, writing in a Facebook post, "Bonjour Paris! It's so special seeing the city host this year's @olympics games, there is still so much more to come!"

The 2024 Olympics closing ceremony airs on NBC and Peacock on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

