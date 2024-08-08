Phoenix confirmed to perform at Olympics closing ceremony

Phoenix is confirmed to play the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Executive director Thierry Reboul tells Variety that the "1901" outfit is set to perform during the Aug. 11 festivities, along with fellow French band Air.

"Today, where we look at the history of music, it's certainly the French music style and the artists behind it, who have had the biggest resonance in the world," Reboul says. "So it was important for us to acknowledge it."

Phoenix's involvement in the closing ceremony was previously reported by Le Parisien. The band seemed to hint that they were performing in a Facebook post reading, "Bonjour Paris! It's so special seeing the city host this year's @olympics games, there is still so much more to come!"

You can watch the closing ceremony on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

