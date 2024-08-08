Phoenix confirmed to perform at Olympics closing ceremony

Phoenix Perform At The Iveagh Gardens Kieran Frost/Redferns (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Phoenix is confirmed to play the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Executive director Thierry Reboul tells Variety that the "1901" outfit is set to perform during the Aug. 11 festivities, along with fellow French band Air.

"Today, where we look at the history of music, it's certainly the French music style and the artists behind it, who have had the biggest resonance in the world," Reboul says. "So it was important for us to acknowledge it."

Phoenix's involvement in the closing ceremony was previously reported by Le Parisien. The band seemed to hint that they were performing in a Facebook post reading, "Bonjour Paris! It's so special seeing the city host this year's @olympics games, there is still so much more to come!"

You can watch the closing ceremony on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!