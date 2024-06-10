Phish fan who smoked bong at Sphere show no longer banned from MSG venues

In justice for Phish fans who enjoy enhancing their concert experience with particular substances, the person who reportedly smoked a bong during one of the band's shows at the Las Vegas Sphere is no longer banned from the venue.

Earlier in June, the social media account @PhishatMSG posted a photo of a letter purportedly written by a lawyer telling the fan, who had posted a video of himself smoking the bong, they were "indefinitely banned" from the Sphere and any other venue owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which includes New York City's Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall.

However, in a statement obtained by Variety, a Sphere Entertainment rep says, "There was a breakdown in our process due to a change in personnel which resulted in the letter being set inadvertently."

"This customer is not banned from our properties," it continues. "However, it is still against our polices, which are in accordance with local laws, to smoke, bring glassware into our venues, and disrupt other fans' enjoyment of the event."

Meanwhile, in other Phish-related — and MSG-related — news, frontman Trey Anastasio made a surprise appearance during Billy Joel's show June 8 at the famed NYC arena. Anastasio jammed on Joel's "Sleeping with the Television On" and "You May Be Right," and a partial cover of the Derek & the Dominoes classic "Layla."

