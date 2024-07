Phantogram is teasing a new single called "Happy Again."

The track will premiere on Aug. 9. You can presave it now, and hear a preview via Phantogram's Instagram.

"Happy Again" will mark the second new Phantogram tune of 2024, following May's "All a Mystery." The band's most recent album is 2020's Ceremony.

Phantogram will be touring alongside Kings of Leon starting in August. In between, they'll also be playing a run of headlining dates.

