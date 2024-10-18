Phantogram schedules 2025 headlining tour

By Josh Johnson

Phantogram has announced a U.S. tour for 2025.

The headlining run kicks off Jan. 15 in Las Vegas and will wrap up Feb. 28 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Oct. 25. You can access a presale starting Oct. 21 through Phantogram's Phanto Pass program.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Phantogram.com.

Phantogram will be touring in support of their brand new album, Memory of a Day, which dropped Friday.

The new dates come after Phantogram opened for Kings of Leon's U.S. tour, which concluded earlier in October.

