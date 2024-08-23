Phantogram details new album, ﻿'Memory of a Day'

Phantogram has announced a new album called Memory of a Day.
The fifth studio effort from the "Fall in Love" outfit arrives Oct. 18. It's the follow-up to 2020's Ceremony.
Memory of a Day includes the previously released tracks "All a Mystery" and "Happy Again." A third cut, titled "Come Alive," is out now via digital outlets.
Phantogram is currently on tour with Kings of Leon.
Here's the Memory of a Day track list:
"Jealousy"
"It Wasn't Meant to Be"
"All a Mystery"
"Feedback Invisible"
"Attaway"
"Running Through Colors"
"I Wanna Know"
"Ashes"
"Come Alive"
"Move in Silence"
"Happy Again"
"Memory of a Day"
