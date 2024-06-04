Phantogram announces US headlining dates

2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Jim Bennett/Getty Images (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Phantogram has announced a run of U.S. headlining dates.

The shows will stretch from Aug. 19 in El Paso, Texas, to Oct. 4 in South Burlington, Vermont.

Presales begin Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Phantogram.com.

The headlining dates fall in between Phantogram's tour with Kings of Leon, kicking off in August. They'll also be playing a show with Spoon in September.

Meanwhile, Phantogram dropped a new single, "All a Mystery," in May. Their most recent album is 2020's Ceremony.

