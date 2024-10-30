Peter Hook & The Light playing New Order's ﻿'Get Ready' ﻿in full on 2025 tour

By Josh Johnson

Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook has announced a 2025 North American tour with his band The Light.

The outing runs from May 22 in Montreal to June 14 in Miami. Each show will feature a performance of the 2001 New Order album Get Ready, as well as a "second set of greatest hits from across the Joy Division & New Order back catalogue."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PeterHookandTheLight.live.

Hook formed The Light in 2010 following his departure from New Order in 2007. The group features Hook's son, bassist Jack Bates, who also plays in The Smashing Pumpkins' live band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!