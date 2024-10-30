Peter Hook & The Light playing New Order's ﻿'Get Ready' ﻿in full on 2025 tour

Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook has announced a 2025 North American tour with his band The Light.

The outing runs from May 22 in Montreal to June 14 in Miami. Each show will feature a performance of the 2001 New Order album Get Ready, as well as a "second set of greatest hits from across the Joy Division & New Order back catalogue."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PeterHookandTheLight.live.

Hook formed The Light in 2010 following his departure from New Order in 2007. The group features Hook's son, bassist Jack Bates, who also plays in The Smashing Pumpkins' live band.

