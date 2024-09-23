Perry Farrell’s wife says he's seeking medical treatment following onstage incident

By Jill Lances
Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell is seeking medical help following his onstage confrontation with guitarist Dave Navarro during their show in Boston Sept. 13.

The singer's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared a post on Instagram thanking friends and fans for their "love and support," and revealed the steps Farrell is taking to get help.

She describes her husband as “the gentlest of souls,” noting, “We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are - but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize.”

As for what help Farrell's getting, Etty says he "already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist." In an earlier post, Etty had said her husband was suffering "tinnitus and a sore throat every night" when the incident occurred.

“With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again,” she says. “He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry - unbridled.”
She adds, “Make no mistake when he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together.”
During the incident, Farrell forcibly checked his shoulder into Navarro and continued to talk angrily at him before throwing a punch. Farrell was eventually surrounded by stage personnel and the show came to an abrupt end. A few days later the band canceled the remainder of their tour, with Farrell eventually apologizing for his “inexcusable behavior.”

