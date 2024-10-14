Pearl Jam shares new "Dark Matter" video supporting ocean advocacy organization

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam has shared a new video for their song "Dark Matter" in support of SeaLegacy, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the ocean.

The clip features various shots of how humans are impacting the ocean — including one that looks very similar to the cover of PJ's 2020 album, Gigaton — as well as the various creatures that live around and inhabit it.

"We are on the front lines of a new climate era: a world built on stolen lands, waters, and futures," the video's description reads. "Without our voices for the oceans and the Earth, our fellow species will vanish in silence.  Change begins with awareness and the courage to act."

You can watch it now on YouTube.

"Dark Matter" is the title track off Pearl Jam's latest album, which was released in April.

