Pearl Jam announces new album, ﻿'Dark Matter﻿'; listen to title track now

Pearl Jam has announced a new album called Dark Matter.

The 12th studio effort from the grunge rockers -- and their first since 2020's Gigaton -- arrives April 19. It was produced by Andrew Watt, who also worked on Eddie Vedder's latest solo album, 2022's Earthling.

"Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, Dark Matter was born in just three weeks," reads a post on PJ's website. "As a result, Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it."

You can listen to the Dark Matter title track now via digital outlets.

A special vinyl edition of Dark Matter will be available on Record Store Day, taking place April 20.

Pearl Jam is also returning to the road in 2024. They currently have just one U.S. date on their schedule: a headlining set at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

Here's the Dark Matter track list:

"Scared of Fear"

"React, Respond"

"Wreckage"

"Dark Matter"

"Won't Tell"

"Upper Hand"

"Waiting for Stevie"

"Running"

"Something Special"

"Got to Give"

"Setting Sun"

