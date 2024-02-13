Pearl Jam announces new album, ﻿'Dark Matter﻿'; listen to title track now

Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam has announced a new album called Dark Matter.

The 12th studio effort from the grunge rockers -- and their first since 2020's Gigaton -- arrives April 19. It was produced by Andrew Watt, who also worked on Eddie Vedder's latest solo album, 2022's Earthling.

"Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, Dark Matter was born in just three weeks," reads a post on PJ's website. "As a result, Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it."

You can listen to the Dark Matter title track now via digital outlets.

A special vinyl edition of Dark Matter will be available on Record Store Day, taking place April 20.

Pearl Jam is also returning to the road in 2024. They currently have just one U.S. date on their schedule: a headlining set at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

Here's the Dark Matter track list:

"Scared of Fear"
"React, Respond"
"Wreckage"
"Dark Matter"
"Won't Tell"
"Upper Hand"
"Waiting for Stevie"
"Running"
"Something Special"
"Got to Give"
"Setting Sun"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!