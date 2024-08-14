Pavement's "sorta-documentary" making North American premiere at 2024 New York Film Festival

The Pavement movie Pavements will make its North American premiere at the 2024 New York Film Festival.

The film was previously described by director Alex Ross Perry as "legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake, idiotic, cliché, illogical." The NYFF's summary calls it a "pleasurably rule-flouting sorta-documentary" made with a "nonlinear, absurdist approach."

Along with the band members themselves, the Pavements cast includes Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Jason Schwartzman and Nat Wolff.

The 2024 New York Film Festival takes place Sept. 27 to Oct. 14. Pavements will make its world premiere earlier at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, held Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

