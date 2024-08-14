Pavement's "sorta-documentary" making North American premiere at 2024 New York Film Festival

C6 Fest São Paulo 2024 Mauricio Santana/Getty Images (Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Pavement movie Pavements will make its North American premiere at the 2024 New York Film Festival.

The film was previously described by director Alex Ross Perry as "legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake, idiotic, cliché, illogical." The NYFF's summary calls it a "pleasurably rule-flouting sorta-documentary" made with a "nonlinear, absurdist approach."

Along with the band members themselves, the Pavements cast includes Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Jason Schwartzman and Nat Wolff.

The 2024 New York Film Festival takes place Sept. 27 to Oct. 14. Pavements will make its world premiere earlier at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, held Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!