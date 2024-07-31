Pardon Incubus while they work on fresh tunes: "New music is definitely on the horizon"

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

In addition to revisiting their past with their upcoming Morning View tour, Incubus is also looking toward the future and new music. Speaking with ABC Audio, drummer José Pasillas shares that the "Drive" rockers have been working on fresh material.

"The first couple of months of this year we were in the studio just writing music," Pasillas says. "We've got probably eight, nine, 10 ideas, probably four or five of those are, like, really, really good, really exciting."

Pasillas adds that he and his bandmates are "all really excited to get back and finish up a lot of those ideas, and there's new ideas coming, too."

"We'll definitely have something, I'm hoping, by sometime in [2025]," he says. "But new music is definitely on the horizon."

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. They put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Morning View tour, during which Incubus will be performing their 2001 album in full, kicks off in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!