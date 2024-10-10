Paramore's Hayley Williams reflects on mental health journey in post for World Mental Health Day

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has shared a statement about the importance of mental health treatment in recognition of Thursday being World Mental Health Day.

In a post to her Good Dye Young hair dye company's Instagram, Williams writes, "In 2018, after years of struggling with my mind and some frustrating health issues, I finally got diagnosed with depression and a specific kind of PTSD."

"Admittedly, I'd been very ignorant about mental illness and just how all-consuming it can be," Williams says. "I didn't realize it could affect your physical wellbeing too."

"If I didn't have access to mental health professionals and functional doctors I may have never learned these things and continued to struggle on my own, without answers," she continues. "I hate thinking about how many people are stuck without answers or tangible help."

Williams adds that she finds comfort in things like music and changing her hair, but notes, "sometimes you just need more support than these things can give."

"There are really good people doing incredible work to make a path to mental wellness more equitable and efficient," she writes.

In related news, Halsey has spoken out about being inspired by Williams in a new interview with BBC Radio 1.

"She's like a monolith, she's just an absolute titan," Halsey says of Williams. "She has always just defied everything that has ever been expected of her. She was the first artist of her kind, fronting a band in that way, where I saw her and I was like, 'I can do that?'"

