Paramore shares recap video of Eras Tour

Paramore is looking back at their experience opening for the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with a recap video.

The clip is set to the song "Crave" off Paramore's latest album, 2023's This Is Why. Along with footage from the tour, it features some reflections from the band members.

"Thank you to all the beautiful, wonderful people that came to watch us, that came early to the Taylor Swift show to watch Paramore play," says frontwoman Hayley Williams. "We did not know what to expect. You just really, you did the most for us, and it means a lot."

You can watch the recap video streaming on YouTube.

During their run opening for Swift, Paramore added "Misery Business" back into their set "by request of Queen Taylor"; dedicated a rendition of their Twilight song "Decode" to Robert Pattinson; and paid tribute to Queen's Freddie Mercury at London's Wembley Stadium.

