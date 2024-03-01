Paramore premieres video for ﻿'This Is Why'﻿ track "Thick Skull"

Paramore has premiered the video for "Thick Skull," the closing track off their latest album, This Is Why.

The clip begins where the video for the This Is Why lead single and title track leaves off, with Hayley Williams sitting in a house while her face is covered in lipstick. As opposed to its energetic predecessor, "Thick Skull" is more of a somber affair, which is reflected in shots of a distressed Williams lying on the back seat of a van.

You can watch the "Thick Skull" video streaming now on YouTube.

This Is Why, the first Paramore album in six years, was released in February 2023. It won the Grammy for Best Rock Album, while its title track was named Best Alternative Music Performance.

With releasing This Is Why, Paramore completed their record contract with their longtime label, Atlantic Records. In February, Paramore declared that they are "freshly independent" while announcing they'd be the ambassador for Record Store Day 2024.

