Paramore plays ﻿'Twilight'﻿ song "Decode" for Robert Pattinson during Eras Tour

By Josh Johnson

Paramore was in their Twilight era at Wembley Stadium.

During their show opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the London venue on Saturday, Hayley Williams gave a shout-out to Robert Pattinson, who starred in the vampire movie franchise alongside Kristen Stewart.

In introducing Paramore's song "Decode," which was included on the original Twilight soundtrack, Williams told the crowd, "I'd like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse." Pattinson is engaged to musician, actor and model Suki Waterhouse, who was also on the bill for the Wembley show.

"This is the skin of a killer, Bella," Williams added in reference to the Twilight quote. "This is for you, Robert."

Paramore has been opening the European leg of the Eras Tour, which comes to a close Tuesday with one more show at Wembley Stadium.

