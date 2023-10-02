Paramore announces 'Re: This Is Why' album featuring remixed & reworked songs

Now we know what Paramore was teasing.

After sharing a mysterious video related to their new album This Is Why, Paramore has now announced Re: This Is Why, a compilation of remixed and reworked versions of songs off the original record.

"We've long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who've influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence," Paramore shares. "Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It's incredible to hear all our worlds colliding."

Re: This Is Why arrives on Friday, October 6. You can presave it now.

