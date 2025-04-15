Palaye Royale opening for Avenged Sevenfold in Europe

Palaye Royale is opening for select dates on Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming European tour.

The "Showbiz" rockers will be on the bill for June shows in Istanbul, Athens, Milan, Budapest, Berlin and Wroclaw, Poland. The Berlin show will also feature System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian's band Seven Hours After Violet.

"We're thrilled to share that we'll be joining Avenged Sevenfold for a handful of European dates this June," Palaye Royale says.

Palaye Royale's most recent album is 2024's Death of Glory.

Avenged Sevenfold will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2023's Life Is but a Dream... . They'll be back in the U.S. to play shows in Chicago with System of a Down on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.