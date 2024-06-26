Palaye Royale details new album, ﻿'Death or Glory'

Palaye Royale has announced a new album called Death or Glory.

The fifth full-length effort from the "Dead to Me" rockers will arrive Aug. 30. It's the follow-up to 2022's Fever Dream, which spawned the singles "No Love in LA," "Lifeless Stars" and "Broken."

Death or Glory features the previously released song "Just My Type." A second cut, titled "Showbiz," is out now via digital outlets.

Palaye Royale will be supporting Death or Glory on a U.S. tour kicking off in September.

Here's the Death or Glory track list:

"Death or Glory"

"Hot Mess"

"Just My Type"

"Ache in My Heart"

"For You"

"Dark Side of the Silver Spoon"

"Showbiz"

"Mister Devil"

"Addicted to the Wicked & Twisted"

"Self-Loathing Conversations"

"Been Too Long"

"Pretty Stranger"

