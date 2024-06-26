Palaye Royale details new album, ﻿'Death or Glory'

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale has announced a new album called Death or Glory.

The fifth full-length effort from the "Dead to Me" rockers will arrive Aug. 30. It's the follow-up to 2022's Fever Dream, which spawned the singles "No Love in LA," "Lifeless Stars" and "Broken."

Death or Glory features the previously released song "Just My Type." A second cut, titled "Showbiz," is out now via digital outlets.

Palaye Royale will be supporting Death or Glory on a U.S. tour kicking off in September.

Here's the Death or Glory track list:

"Death or Glory"
"Hot Mess"
"Just My Type"
"Ache in My Heart"
"For You"
"Dark Side of the Silver Spoon"
"Showbiz"
"Mister Devil"
"Addicted to the Wicked & Twisted"
"Self-Loathing Conversations"
"Been Too Long"
"Pretty Stranger"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!