Origin of Glastonbury: Muse reflects on 25th anniversary of first performance at UK festival

Muse Perform At The Glastonbury Festival In 2000 Pete Still/Redferns (Pete Still/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Muse first played Glastonbury in 1999, and 25 years later, the band is reflecting on their many years at the famed English festival.

In an Instagram post, Matt Bellamy and company have shared a video compiling footage from their past Glastonbury performances.

"25 years ago we played our first @glastofest in the New Band's Tent," the caption reads. "Take a look back at a few of our favorite moments."

After 1999, Muse played Glastonbury again in 2000, 2004, 2010 and 2016. Their last three performances were all headlining sets on the main Pyramid Stage.

By the way, the New Bands Tent at Glastonbury 1999 also featured a then up-and-coming Coldplay, who were actually billed below Muse on the lineup poster. Coldplay is headlining Glastonbury 2024, and their set on Saturday will stream live via BBC.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!