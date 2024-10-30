One-night-only theatrical screening announced for Daft Punk's 'Interstella 5555' ﻿anime

Daft Punk's 2003 anime Interstella 5555 will be screened in cinemas worldwide for one night only on Dec. 12.

The film — full title: Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem — has rarely been shown in its full, theatrical form, though scenes appear in several Daft Punk videos, including "One More Time." A 4K remaster made its North American premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.

Tickets to the Dec. 12 screenings go on sale Nov. 13. For more info, visit Interstella5555Film.com.

On Dec. 13, a special reissue of Daft Punk's 2001 album, Discovery, dubbed Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition, will be released. The package includes the record's original Japanese artwork, and is limited to 5,555 gold vinyl copies and 5,555 numbered CDs, as well as 25,000 copies in standard black vinyl.

Daft Punk broke up in 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.