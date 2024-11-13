One more time... with Hurley: Travis Barker announces collaboration with surf brand

By Josh Johnson

Travis Barker has been named the global brand ambassador for the surf and lifestyle brand Hurley.

Blink-182 was synonymous with Hurley back when they were becoming massive in the late '90s, and the band members were known for wearing Hurley apparel.

"I'm stoked to partner with Hurley again," Barker says. "We've come full circle. Hurley was there when blink-182 was just starting to dominate, and now, decades later, we get to collaborate in a way that reflects both of our evolutions."

Hurley will launch a Barker-inspired collection in spring 2025, featuring apparel and accessories.

Meanwhile, Barker and blink wrapped their 2024 tour Saturday in Mexico City. They spent the year on the road supporting their new album, 2023's ONE MORE TIME..., which marked the first blink record with original member Tom DeLonge in over 10 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!