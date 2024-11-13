One more time... with Hurley: Travis Barker announces collaboration with surf brand

Travis Barker has been named the global brand ambassador for the surf and lifestyle brand Hurley.

Blink-182 was synonymous with Hurley back when they were becoming massive in the late '90s, and the band members were known for wearing Hurley apparel.

"I'm stoked to partner with Hurley again," Barker says. "We've come full circle. Hurley was there when blink-182 was just starting to dominate, and now, decades later, we get to collaborate in a way that reflects both of our evolutions."

Hurley will launch a Barker-inspired collection in spring 2025, featuring apparel and accessories.

Meanwhile, Barker and blink wrapped their 2024 tour Saturday in Mexico City. They spent the year on the road supporting their new album, 2023's ONE MORE TIME..., which marked the first blink record with original member Tom DeLonge in over 10 years.

