The Offspring premieres video for "Make It All Right" single

The Offspring has premiered the video for "Make It All Right," the lead single off their upcoming album, SUPERCHARGED.

The animated clip follows a punk rock couple as they sprout wings and cause mischief all over town. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

SUPERCHARGED, the follow-up to 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll, arrives Oct. 11.

In other Offspring happenings, the band has also shared official video of their live collaboration with Brian May at the Queen guitarist's Starmus Festival, which took place in May in Slovakia.

May joined the "Self Esteem" rockers for renditions of their song "Gone Away" and Queen's "Stone Cold Crazy."

