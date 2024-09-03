The Offspring to headline 2024 Punk in the Park San Diego

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring is headlining the 2024 Punk in the Park San Diego festival, taking place Nov. 16.

The bill also includes Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto and Face to Face. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PunkinthePark.com.

The San Diego event is part of the Punk in the Park American Road Trip series, which debuted in San Francisco in May and will hit Orlando on Sept. 14. Descendents headlined the SF festival, while Alkaline Trio leads the Orlando bill.

The Offspring, meanwhile, is prepping a new album, SUPERCHARGED, due out Oct. 11. It includes the lead single "Make It All Right."

