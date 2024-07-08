ODESZA show cut short by brush fire

2023 Lollapalooza Festival Gary Miller/FilmMagic (Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

ODESZA's tour-closing concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State was cut short due to a brush fire.

In a social media post, the Gorge writes, "During the last song of ODESZA's set at the Gorge, a brush fire broke out not far from the stage."

"The fire was contained and fortunately was quickly extinguished," the post continues. "Out of an abundance of caution and safety, the show ended without an encore."

According to The Seattle Times, the cause of the fire was pyro used in the show's production.

