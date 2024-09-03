Oasis teases US reunion shows

Oasis is definitely maybe announcing U.S. shows for their reunion tour.

In their Instagram Story, the reformed "Wonderwall" outfit shares a photo of an electronic billboard up in New York City's Times Square posted by Amazon Music. It features a photo of Liam and Noel Gallagher alongside text reading, "If we need to put up a billboard to get theses guys to come to the States, here it is."

Adding to the speculation, Oasis also posted the looking eyes emoji.

Oasis announced their reunion on Aug. 27, ending the 15-year estrangement between the famously feuding Gallagher brothers. The first shows are set to kick off in July 2025 with a tour of the U.K. and Ireland, which, to no one's surprise, are already sold out.

Also to no one's surprise, the ticket sale was a headache for prospective ticket buyers, many of whom were frustrated by the Ticketmaster queue and its dynamic pricing model. According to The Guardian, the sale caught the attention of Lisa Nandy, the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

"After the incredible news of Oasis’s return, it's depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favorite band live," Nandy said. "This government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music. So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queueing systems which incentivize it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.