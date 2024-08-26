Oasis, Noel & Liam Gallagher all post identical teaser

By Josh Johnson

In a year full of unprecedented events, will we finally see Oasis reunite?

The "Wonderwall" band has remained broken up for 15 years as the famously feuding Gallagher brothers remained estranged, but a social media post has fans hoping that Noel and Liam have finally buried the hatchet.

The post, which was published to both Noel and Liam's Instagram accounts, as well as Oasis', teases the date Tuesday, August 27, with the time 8 a.m. If we're to assume the English Oasis is using their home time zone, that would be Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET.

The tease arrives just before the 30th anniversary of Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe. The milestone will be celebrated with a deluxe reissue, due out Friday.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time there was speculation of an Oasis reunion, though this time there does seem to be more weight to the rumors. In addition to the mutually posted Instagram, The Times reports that Oasis is eyeing reunion shows for 2025; in response to a tweet about the article, Liam wrote, "See you down the front."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

