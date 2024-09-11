Oasis denies Knebworth return reports

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' record-breaking 1996 shows during England's Knebworth Festival are often regarded as among the band's best performances, but the reunited band doesn't have any current plans to revisit the site.

In a social media post Wednesday, the "Wonderwall" outfit writes, "Contrary to reports in some UK tabloid media today, Oasis will not be playing Knebworth Park in the future."

The band adds, "There are no plans for any further UK dates beyond the currently announced UK stadium tour."

Oasis similarly denied rumors that they will be playing England's Glastonbury festival in 2025.

As for the shows that are actually happening, those begin in July. So far, the announced dates are only in the U.K. and Ireland, though a U.S. tour has been teased.

Oasis announced their reunion in August, ending the 15-year estrangement between the famously feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!