Oasis' '﻿Definitely Maybe'﻿ returns to #1 in the UK

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe, is once again the #1 record in the U.K.

The 1994 effort has returned to the top spot on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, driven by its recent 30th anniversary reissue and the news that Oasis has reunited, ending the 15-year feud between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Definitely Maybe had also hit #1 in the U.K. upon its initial release. In fact, every one of Oasis' seven studio albums went #1 in their home country.

"As if the huge demand for their tour dates wasn't evidence enough, the enduring power of Oasis is underlined by the success of Definitely Maybe this week," says Official Charts CEO Martin Talbot. "Congratulations to Liam and Noel - topping the Official Charts together for the first time in 14 years."

The Oasis sold-out reunion tour launches in July 2025.

