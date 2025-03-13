Oasis announces film project accompanying reunion tour

By Josh Johnson

Prepare yourselves for Oasis, the movie.

The reformed "Wonderwall" outfit has announced that they're making a film in conjunction with their upcoming reunion tour. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will head up the project, while filmmakers Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, whose credits include the 2000s NYC indie doc Meet Me in the Bathroom, will direct.

A release date has yet to be announced, and a press release notes, "No further details regarding the content of the film will be released at this moment in time."

Notably, the film contradicts an October social media post from Liam Gallagher, in which he declared that Oasis would not be making a documentary about their reunion. Of course, Liam's posts should always be taken with several grains of salt -- he previously said that a new Oasis album had been recorded before later clarifying that he was joking.

The Oasis reunion tour, which will mark the first time Liam and his formerly estranged brother Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage in 16 years, kicks off in the U.K. in July before coming to the U.S. in August.

