Oasis adds extra dates to North American tour

Oasis has added three extra dates to their 2025 North American reunion tour.

The newly announced shows include additional performances in Toronto's Rogers Stadium; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium; and Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, scheduled for Aug. 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 7 and Sept. 13, respectively.

Those join the previously announced dates in Toronto on Aug. 24, Chicago's Soldier Field on Aug. 28, East Rutherford on Aug. 31 and Mexico City on Sept. 12. All of the shows will feature Cage the Elephant on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon local time. For all ticket info, visit Oasisinet.com.

The North American shows will follow a tour of the U.K. and Ireland, launching in July. Oasis hasn't performed live since 2009, which led to a 15-year estrangement between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

