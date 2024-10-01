Now that September's ended, wake up with new Green Day Punk Bunny Coffee blends

It's Oct. 1, which means September has officially ended and it's time to wake up Billie Joe Armstrong. And what better way to do that than with new blends from Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee?

The punk band's company has announced three new flavors: Dookie, American Idiot and Fancy Sauce, described as dark, medium and light roasts, respectively. Additionally, Punk Bunny is putting out their own brand of hot cocoa.

"Since we've launched Punk Bunny Coffee back in May, things have really taken off," Green Day says in a statement. "Our goal was to bring organic, fair-trade coffee to as many people as we can. Partnering with Keurig and 7-Eleven, we had no idea how fun and insane it would be."

As previously reported, Green Day launched an American Idiot-themed Keurig brewer kit and teamed up with 7-Eleven for an exclusive Punk Bunny Coffee blend.

"We want to end the year by bringing a few new limited coffees to our fans as well as a hot cocoa," the band adds. "Get hopped up on the bunny this holiday!"

For more info, visit PunkBunnyCoffee.com.

While Armstrong famously sang "Wake Me Up When September Ends," he's probably now enjoying some well-deserved rest after finishing Green Day's summer U.S. stadium tour. During the outing, which concluded Saturday, Green Day performed their Dookie and American Idiot albums in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries, while also supporting their latest record, Saviors.

