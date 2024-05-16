Noel Gallagher to appear on upcoming ﻿'Camden' ﻿Disney+/Hulu docuseries

Noel Gallagher is set to appear on an upcoming docuseries called Camden, premiering May 29 on Disney+ in the U.K. and Hulu in the U.S.

Executive produced by pop star Dua Lipa, Camden explores the music scene of London's Camden Town neighborhood. It also features Coldplay's Chris Martin and Yungblud.

"Camden reveals the untold stories of how the lives and careers of some of the world's most iconic artists were influenced by this corner of London," a press release states.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

