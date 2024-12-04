Noah Kahan's getting in on the viral celebrity lookalike contest trend

In recent weeks, viral celebrity lookalike contests have popped up in various cities, with fans vying for prizes for looking like Jeremy Allen White, Harry Styles, Glenn Powell and Timothée Chalamet. Well, start growing your hair and your beard, because Noah Kahan is up next.

After a fan account posted the news that the University of Vermont would be holding a Noah Kahan lookalike contest on Dec. 5, complete with a "mystery prize for the winner," Noah reposted the fan account's news on his Instagram Story. He added, "Winner gets my skin, hair, muscle tissue and mental and physical weaknesses."

The University of Vermont Program Board noted that students have been asking for the event, writing on its Instagram, "You spoke and we listened! Join UPB on Thursday for a Noah Kahan lookalike contest. Show up and show out in your best flannel for a chance to win a prize! See you there!"

The University of Vermont's teams are called the Catamounts — another word for cougar — which is why the ad for the contest features a picture of Greta, the university's historic taxidermied catamount, with Noah's face pasted in where Greta's face would be.

