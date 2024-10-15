Noah Kahan marks second anniversary of 'Stick Season': "It brought me life and joy again"

When Noah Kahan sang "We'll all be here forever," he wasn't kidding. After bidding farewell to his album Stick Season in early October, he was back on Instagram Oct. 14 to mark the two-year anniversary of its release.

In a voice-over that runs over a montage of highlights of his Stick Season era, Noah says, "Happy birthday, Stick Season. There is a very clear before and after [in] my life: before this album and after it. [I'm] very much in the after now. I'm so grateful for all the joy this album brought me and hopefully some other people, too."

"It really brought me life and joy again and woke me back up to what music is supposed to be and how it's supposed to feel. And I will be grateful for that forever," he continues.

"Whether this album flopped or did well, it wouldn't make a difference to me, 'cause it made me happy. And it's so hard to find things that make me happy the way that this did."

He concluded by saying, "So, happy birthday. Love you. Keep listening to it if you like it. If you don't, listen to some other s***. See ya."

He also posted a photo of one of his German shepherds who appeared on the cover of the album and wrote, "She doesn't know that it's stick seasons birthday."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.