Noah Kahan makes MSG debut, brings out James Bay for "Stick Season"

Ahead of the show, Noah posted a photo of himself with the caption, "MSG holy f***." He also posted footage of himself walking backstage on a mock red carpet printed with his tour artwork, at the end of which was an adorable life-size cardboard cutout of his dog. The dog had a speech balloon that read, "My dad sold out 2 nights at MSG!"

During his encore, Noah brought out his pal James Bay, who opened the show, to perform "Stick Season" with him. As previously reported, James, who took Noah on tour five years ago, is releasing a collaboration with him and The Lumineers on Friday called "Up All Night."

It's not exactly true that Noah Kahan hadn't played at Madison Square Garden before, by the way. Earlier this year he joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage at MSG to perform "Stick Season." But he'd never headlined his own show there.

