Noah Kahan booked for ﻿'SNL'﻿ debut

Noah Kahan is making his Saturday Night Live debut.

The "Dial Drunk" artist will perform on NBC's long-running sketch show for the first time on December 2. Emma Stone, who's starring in the upcoming film Poor Things, will host.

In another example of manifesting one's own success, Kahan made his intentions of playing SNL known back in 2021, writing on what was then called Twitter, "I wanna perform on SNL I don't even care if it's [an] off brand version called Sunday Night Live just get me on the show I'll do anything."

Following the news, Kahan dug up his two-year old tweet, adding the caption, "rub your eyes."

Meanwhile, the last episode of SNL, which aired Saturday, November 18, featured a sketch parodying Imagine Dragons. Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson played members of a band called Remember Lizards that's often confused for ID because they play the same genre of music: "uplifting kid-friendly hip hop/arena rock with a pump-up edge."

