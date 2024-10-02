No more fun.? Jack Antonoff says there hasn't been reunion discussion

Nearly 10 years after going on hiatus, it doesn't seem we're any closer to fun. getting back together.

In an interview with TIME, Jack Antonoff is asked if there's been discussion of the "Some Nights" outfit reuniting. His response? "No."

"The Format, Steel Train, Anathallo ... I'm more interested in those bands," Antonoff says, referring to the past groups of Nate Ruess, himself and Andrew Dost, respectively.

"Maybe one day I'll get really nostalgic," he adds. "But I'm not there."

During fun.'s brief but impactful run, the band, to borrow one of their own lyrics, burned brighter than the sun. Their 2012 album, Some Nights, spawned the #1 single "We Are Young," which featured Janelle Monáe, as well as hits in the title track and "Carry On." Three years later, fun. announced they were going on hiatus and have remained dormant ever since.

Antonoff has since formed the band Bleachers and has become an in-demand producer, working with Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, among many others. Ruess, meanwhile, has released a solo album, while Dost launched the project Metal Bubble Trio.

