Nirvana, Incubus & more make up AXS TV’s October concert lineup

By Jill Lances
AXS TV has planned an October filled with concerts from some of the biggest names in rock music, including Nirvana, Incubus and Imagine Dragons.

The Nirvana concert, Nirvana: Live at the Paramount, features a Halloween concert filmed in Seattle, just five weeks after they released their iconic album Nevermind. It will air Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

Other concerts include Incubus - Live at Red Rocks, airing Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.; Imagine Dragons: Live from the Artists Den, airing Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.; Judas Priest: Battle Cry Live at Wacken Festival 2015, airing Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 9 p.m.; and Motley Crue – The End, airing Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.

There will also be concerts by Alabama Shakes, Gary Clark Jr., KISS, Aerosmith, Sammy Hagar and more.

