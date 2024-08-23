New Radicals officially release their "Murder on the Dancefloor"

By Josh Johnson

It's finally time for "Murder on the Dancefloor," New Radicals version.

As you may know, frontman Gregg Alexander had originally come up with the hook for "Murder on the Dancefloor" and almost released it as the debut New Radicals single before opting for "You Get What You Give." The finished version was co-written and recorded by pop artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who released it in 2001. Over 20 years later, "Murder on the Dancefloor" returned to the charts thanks to its placement in the 2023 movie Saltburn.

New Radicals have now released an official full recording of "Murder on the Dancefloor," specifically in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff used "You Get What You Give" as his walk-on song while Harris was campaigning as President Joe Biden's running mate for the 2020 election and during the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Additionally, New Radicals have shared their version of the song "Lost Stars," which Alexander and bandmate Danielle Brisebois had written for the 2013 movie Begin Again. That and the "Murder on the Dancefloor" recording mark the first music released by New Radicals in 25 years.

"We are releasing the first New Radicals music in 25 years to rally the cause of democracy and encourage all artists to get out the vote," Alexander says. "This isn't some 'comeback'; this is us doing our small part to support the fight for freedom!"

Similarly, New Radicals performed for the first time in over 20 years during Biden's inauguration in 2021. In addition to being Emhoff's walk-on song, "You Get What You Give" was a rallying anthem for the Biden family as Joe's son Beau Biden was battling cancer. Beau passed away in 2015.

("Murder on the Dancefloor" video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

