New Placebo documentary '﻿This Search for Meaning'﻿ to premiere in theaters in September

A friend in need's a friend indeed, a friend with a documentary is better.

A new film about Placebo is set to be released in theaters in September, Deadline reports. Titled This Search for Meaning, the doc includes interviews with the "Pure Morning" duo — Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal — and will also feature Garbage's Shirley Manson and Yungblud.

In a statement to Deadline, director Oscar Sansom says This Search for Meaning "glimpses the band in a way that I do not believe they have been seen before."

"Brian and Stefan's trust and bravery in embracing my, at times unconventional, approach in making the film has allowed an intimacy and honesty that I find truly courageous and striking," Sansom says. "Their openness has, in turn, been mirrored by the other individuals who have added their voices to the project."

"This Search for Meaning continues a conversation that Brian and Stefan began back in 1994 when they first formed Placebo," the filmmaker continues. "My hope is that this film not only offers a small window into this incredible band and the boundary breaking work they have been producing over the past three decades but that it also functions as an invitation for audiences to become a part of that conversation."

Placebo released a new album, Never Let Me Go, in 2022, marking their first record in nine years.

