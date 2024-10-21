New Order headlining 2025 Cruel World Festival

New Order will headline the 2025 Cruel World Festival, taking place May 17 in Pasadena, California.

The "Blue Monday" outfit leads the bill alongside Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. The lineup also includes Garbage, The Go-Go's, Devo, Death Cult, Madness, She Wants Revenge and Buzzcocks.

Registration is open now for access to tickets, which go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT. Past Cruel World ticket purchasers can take part in a presale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CruelWorldFest.com.

The Cruel World Festival, which launched in 2022, is generally focused on artists from and influenced by the '80s alternative and new wave scene. Past performers include Morrissey, Blondie, Iggy Pop and Interpol.

