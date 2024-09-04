New Order announces ﻿'Brotherhood' ﻿reissue & launches second season of ﻿'Transmissions' ﻿podcast

By Josh Johnson

New Order has announced a reissue of their 1986 album, Brotherhood.

The set includes the original record remastered, alongside a bonus disc of demos, remixes, instrumentals and alternate versions, and two DVDs of TV performances and live recordings. It's due out Nov. 22.

Brotherhood marked the fourth New Order album and spawned the single "Bizarre Love Triangle."

New Order has also launched the second season of their Transmissions podcast, described as the "definitive story" of the "Blue Monday" outfit and their predecessor band, Joy Division.

The first season of Transmissions premiered in 2020.

